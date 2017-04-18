App
Apr 18, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

US NSA meets PM Modi

Indian NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and some other officials were present in the meeting that took place at the prime minister's residence.

US National Security Adviser HR McMaster today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and reviewed bilateral ties and the situation in the South Asian region.

Indian NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and some other officials were present in the meeting that took place at the prime minister's residence.

Earlier, McMaster and Doval held detailed discussions on Indo-US relations especially the security aspect of the ties, sources said.

The US NSA arrived here last evening from Pakistan where he met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and some top officials.

In Islamabad, the relations between India and Pakistan figured in McMaster's discussions with Sharif.

As part of the South Asia trip, he also visited Afghanistan before travelling to Pakistan.

