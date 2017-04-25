App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 25, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP govt approves short-term permits for mining through e-tendering

Additional Chief Secretary (Mining) R P Singh said the permits for mining and transportation would be approved by the district magistrates.

UP govt approves short-term permits for mining through e-tendering

The Uttar Pradesh government today decided to approve short-term permits for mining through e- tendering to end the scarcity of construction material in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Mining) R P Singh said the permits for mining and transportation would be approved by the district magistrates.

The permits will be valid for a period of six months. Mining will not be allowed during monsoon season, from July 1 to September 30.

He also said the storage place for the mineral will be decided by a team led by the district magistrate and comprising mines officer and mines inspector.

