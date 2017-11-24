App
Nov 24, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over train accident deaths

At least three passengers were killed and nine injured after 13 coaches of the Patna-bound 12741 Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express jumped the rails near Manikpur Railway Station in the early hours today. The deceased included a six-year-old boy and his father.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed grief over the death of passengers in a train derailment in Chitrakoot district.

He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured. The chief minister directed officials to ensure adequate and speedy treatment of the injured, an official release said.

At least three passengers were killed and nine injured after 13 coaches of the Patna-bound 12741 Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express jumped the rails near Manikpur Railway Station in the early hours today. The deceased included a six-year-old boy and his father.

