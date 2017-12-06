App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 06, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP Cabinet endorses Centre's triple talaq draft proposal

The Centre's draft law was formally endorsed by the state government at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here yesterday evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The UP government has approved the Centre's draft law to end the practice of instant triple talaq under which a Muslim man trying to divorce his wife by uttering "talaq" three times would face three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The Centre's draft law was formally endorsed by the state government at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here yesterday evening.

"The Centre's draft Bill on triple talaq has been endorsed in the Cabinet. The Centre had asked the states to send their respective views on it by December 10," Government spokesman Siddharth Nath Singh said.

As per the draft, tripe talaq or talaq-e-biddat will be a "cognisable and non-bailable" offence punishable with three years imprisonment and the wife will be entitled to maintenance and the custody of children if they are minor.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 struck down triple talaq, calling the Islamic practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

tags #Current Affairs #India #triple talaq #UP government

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.