HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Minister Hegde booked for remarks against CM

The case was registered by Mysuru police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A case has been registered against Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a speech at Kittur in Belagavi district recently, police said today.

The case was registered by Mysuru police on the direction of a court based on a complaint by Mysuru district Congress president B J Vijay Kumar, a senior police official said. The complainant has accused Hegde of having used "foul language" against the chief minister.

Hegde, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, made the alleged offensive remarks in a no-holds-barred attack on the chief minister at a rally of the BJP's ongoing 75-day statewide "Parivarthane Yatra" to 'expose' the Congress government.   Mysuru police commissioner A Subrahmanyeswara Rao told  PTI that the case against Hegde was registered after a direction from a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court.

It was a private complaint based on which the JMFC directed the police to register a case against Hegde, he said. Known for his firebrand politics, Hegde, a five-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada, has often landed in trouble for his controversial remarks including one allegedly linking Islam to terrorism.

