Unattended bag creates security scare in Pathankot

An unattended bag was found lying near Dalhousie chowk here today, triggering a security scare.

However, after checking the bag, the police found that it contained batteries.

"A bag containing some batteries was left at Dalhousie chowk by a local trader after he had a fight with someone," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said.

The person who left the bag was detained, he said, adding that there was no terror angle behind the incident.

Pathankot had hogged limelight after a terror attack on the air force base here in 2016 in which seven security personnel were killed.