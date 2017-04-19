App
Apr 19, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uma Bharti to seek Mamata Banerjee's cooperation for Ganga cleanup

Hinting that West Bengal has not cooperated with the Centre on the 'Namami Gange' programme, Union Minister Uma Bharti today said she will take up the issue with its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"They have a very strange attitude. They don't attend meetings (on Ganga). I am going to write to Banerjee to send officials for the meetings," Minister of Water Resources Bharti told reporters here.

She said effective implementation of the flagship programme at locations such as Dakshineshwar, Nabadwip, Belur Math and Ganga Sagar in the state is crucial for its success.

Bharti also said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling shifting tanneries in Kanpur which discharge toxic waste into the Ganga.

She also reiterated that the Centre wants to ensure zero liquid discharge (ZLD) in the river.

"In our meeting with Adityanath, he said the state is thinking of shifting the industries. Either the industries go for ZLD or they are shifted, we are fine with it. We aim to ensure waste does not flow into the river," she added.

