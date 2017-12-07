App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trinamool looting democracy in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has become the property of two persons and others are merely employees of the party, said a BJP leader.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today alleged that the Trinamool Congress had come to power in the state via democratic process but since then it is looting democracy in every sphere.

The Trinamool Congress has become the property of two persons and others are merely employees of the party, he said without naming anybody.

"From educational institutions to administrative machinery -- no one can find democracy in West Bengal. It is being looted," Ghosh alleged here in Jalpaiguri district.

Posts of ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government and leaders in her party are not safe and they cannot work with dignity, he told reporters at New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee has been attacking the BJP as she is afraid of the saffron party.

"People do not want the Trinamool Congress now. They want the BJP. It is certain that the BJP will bring another round of change in West Bengal," he said.

To a question, Ghosh said no decision has been taken yet by the party about the post Mukul Roy will get.

Roy has joined the BJP from the Trianamool Congress last month.

Later, Roy also reached Jalpaiguri in another train to attend a party programme.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.