Train drivers to go on 36-hour protest fast from today

Railway drivers and guards have called for a nationwide protest today to draw the attention of the government towards "unsafe working condition" and "long duty hours".

The protesters will be fasting for 36 hours from today. They will be fasting while on duty as well as off duty.

All-India Loco Running Staff Association and All-India Guards Council have jointly called for the 36 hour hunger strike from 8 AM today against the "apathy" shown towards drivers and guards.

We want to draw the attention of the government to the sufferings and injustice meted out to the drivers and guards in order to get an amicable negotiated settlement, a release said.