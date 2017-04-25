App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 25, 2017 07:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Train drivers to go on 36-hour protest fast from today

All-India Loco Running Staff Association and All-India Guards Council have jointly called for the 36 hour hunger strike from 8 AM today against the "apathy" shown towards drivers and guards.

Railway drivers and guards have called for a nationwide protest today to draw the attention of the government towards "unsafe working condition" and "long duty hours".

The protesters will be fasting for 36 hours from today. They will be fasting while on duty as well as off duty.

We want to draw the attention of the government to the sufferings and injustice meted out to the drivers and guards in order to get an amicable negotiated settlement, a release said.

