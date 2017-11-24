App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 24, 2017 09:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Train derailment: Railway Ministry announces ex-gratia

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the accident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railway Ministry today announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those dead in the the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh and Rs 1 lakh for those with grievous injuries.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the accident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said Rs 5 lakh would be given as ex-gratia to the kin of the dead, Rs 1 lakh for those with grevious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with simple injuries.

The minister directed Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani, who is in the state, to rush to the site and also ordered an inquiry by the commissioner railway safety.

At least three people were killed and nine injured after 13 coaches of the express train jumped the rails near Manikpur railway station in in the early hours today.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Patna express #Piyush Goyal #Railway Ministry #Vasco da Gama

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.