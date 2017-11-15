Trade ties with China may prove to be biggest hurdle for the quadrilateral's second coming

There’s renewed focus on the idea of ‘The Quadrilateral’ after a meeting of officials of India, US, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN summit in Manila. To be sure, the idea of the Quad is not a new one. It’s just old wine in a new bottle.

There was even a meeting of officials of these four democracies, ironically in Manila which is once again playing host. That initiative didn’t go too far after a predictably angry response from Beijing. It’s easy to see why this would be seen by Beijing as a ‘contain China’ alliance. The first attempt was called off by the then Australian Foreign Minister while he was on an official visit to Beijing!

The Quad, or a coming together of the great big democracies in the Indo-Pacific, was an idea first mooted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his first term as PM in 2007. He had referred to the Quad in a speech to the Indian Parliament.