To Make in India, Defence Ministry drops $500 million defence deal with Israel

To push its Make in India initiative, the Indian government has put a full stop on a USD 500 million deal with Israel and has instead asked Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop and produce a Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) for the army, reports The Indian Express.

The deal was signed to strengthen Indo-Israel defence cooperation and Rafale had also entered into a joint venture with Kalyani Group to take this project forward. However, Ministry of Defence has other plans as it is looking to encourage indigenous development of the weapon system by DRDO.

But this latest development could have a negative impact as the army is seeking this weapon at the earliest for troops stationed at the Line of Control (LoC).

In letters to the MoD, the Army headquarters had highlighted “the operational urgency of the equipment”, arguing that the missle “gives a major capability impetus to troops deployed on the Line of Control, especially in the current operational scenario”.

Spike MR missile is a third generation, fire and forget, top attack, ATGM with a range of 2.5 km, which can operate both during the day and night. The Army is currently using second generation ATGMs — Konkurs and Milan 2T — which do not have night-fighting capabilities. Moreover, the army currently has a shortage of around 68,000 missiles, with no missiles held as War Wastage Reserves against a government stipulation to build up stocks to last for at least 10 days of intense fighting.