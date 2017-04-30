App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 30, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

To battle pollution, AAP govt asks Delhi schools to install air purifiers

the Aam Aadmi Party government has directed city schools to install air purifiers so as to ensure students don't face health hazards due to air pollution.

To battle pollution, AAP govt asks Delhi schools to install air purifiers

Concerned over the quality of air in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government has directed city schools to install air purifiers so as to ensure students don't face health hazards due to air pollution.

The Director of Education (DoE) has also asked schools to create awareness among students about adverse impact of indiscriminate burning of firecrackers on public health.

"The ambient air quality of Delhi needs to be improved. In view of the gravity of harm to human health due to inferior ambient air quality, schools should take action to install air filters as per need," a communication sent to schools on Friday reads.

It also asks schools to take "proper steps" to educate students on the need for improvement of air quality.

"The cooperation of the young generation should be encouraged through co-curricular activities," it adds.

The DoE communication further asks schools to create awareness about the disadvantage and adverse impact "on public health of indiscriminate burning of crackers on different festive occasions".

The schools have been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

The Delhi government had last year announced a three-tier air treatment system which includes setting up of wind purification units, mist fountains and virtual chimney at five major traffic intersections on trial basis to deal with rising air pollution level.

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #pollution

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.