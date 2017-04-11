App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 08, 2017 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

To 'avenge' poll defeat in UP, BSP supports Cong in MP bypoll

In order to "take revenge" of the drubbing it received at the hands of BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BSP has extended support to Congress for the crucial bypoll to Ater assembly seat, to be held tomorro

To 'avenge' poll defeat in UP, BSP supports Cong in MP bypoll

In order to "take revenge" of the drubbing it received at the hands of BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BSP has extended support to Congress for the crucial bypoll to Ater assembly seat, to be held tomorrow.

"BSP has extended support to the Congress ahead of the Ater bypoll," Congress General Secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Prakash told reporters.

Confirming the development, BSP district chief Gambhir Singh said, "We have extended support to Congress for Ater bypoll to take revenge of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls."

BSP enjoys good support in Bhind district, bordering Uttar Pradesh.

The Ater bypoll has become a prestige issue for senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While Congress wants to retain Ater seat as it belongs to former Leader of Opposition, Satyadev Katare, whose death necessitated the bypoll, BJP also wants to wrest it from Congress to continue with the party's winning streak.

Katare was close to Scindia and in order to cash in on the sympathy votes, Congress has fielded his son Hemant Katare from Ater to retain the seat.

However, BJP, in order to prove that it has become a supreme political force in the state, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it wrests Ater from Congress, just like it had snatched the Kukshi seat from earlier Leader of Opposition Late Jamuna Devi in 2011, even as Congress had won the Kukshi seat again in 2013.

Scindia addressed nearly 23 meetings in Ater constituency. During the rallies, he had alleged that the state government was neck deep involved in corruption whose glaring examples are Vyapam, Simhastha and mid-day meal scams, among others.

Chouhan also addressed nearly 20 poll meetings in Ater in support of the party candidate Arvind Singh Bhadoria, who won the poll from this seat in 2008. He made an appeal to the voters to vote for the party in the name of BJP's popular slogan "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas."

Apart from Ater, byelection for Bandhavgarh assembly segment in Umaria district will also be held tomorrow. It was necessitated as the seat had fallen vacant after MLA Gyan Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha in November last year. The main contest in Bandhavgarh (ST) seat is between Shivnarayan Singh of BJP and Savitri Singh of Congress.

The counting of votes will take place on April 13.

Meanwhile, state Joint Chief Electoral Officer S S Bansal said, "For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, polling in both Bandhavgarh and Ater constituencies will be held with the help of VVPAT-enabled EVM machines.

tags #BSP #Congress #crucial bypoll #MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan #Politics #support #take revenge #Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.