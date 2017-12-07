App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN govt accused of inaction in preventing deaths due to pesticide exposure

An independent fact-finding team, which probed the recent pesticide poisoning in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, today accused the state government of inaction in preventing deaths and sufferings of farmers and farm workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An independent fact-finding team, which probed the recent pesticide poisoning in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, today accused the state government of inaction in preventing deaths and sufferings of farmers and farm workers.

Around 200 people have been, reportedly, hospitalised in the past two months and at least four persons died in three districts of Tamil Nadu, including Perambalur and Ariyalur, after exposure to pesticides.

"Neither relief, nor concrete preventive measures have been taken by the government. This situation was highly preventable, had the government banned such pesticides and if ecological alternatives were taught to farmers for crop protection," the team said in a release.

The team comprising members from Swaraj Abhiyan, non- profit Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), Safe Food Alliance and People's Union for Civil Liberties and others met the affected families and the government officials concerned during a visit to the districts between November 4 and 6, said Kavitha Kuruganti of ASHA.

related news

"Many families have incurred unaffordable expenses on medical care. We demand the state government pay an ex-gratia amount of at least Rs 10 lakh for families of the dead, and Rs two lakh for the hospitalised. The government should also recover these amounts from the pesticides industry," the team suggested.

The team also suggested the government to take up awareness campaigns on the ill-effects of pesticides, symptoms of pesticide poisonings and alternatives to be adopted by farmers.

tags #India

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.