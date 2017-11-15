App
Nov 14, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN fishermen chased away, fishing nets snapped by SL Navy

Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly chased away nearly over 1,600 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Katchatheevu islet and snapped fishing nets of 25 boats.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly chased away nearly over 1,600 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Katchatheevu islet and snapped fishing nets of 25 boats.

The fishermen had put to sea in 425 boats from Pamban last night and were fishing near Katchatheevu when Sri Lankan Navy men reached the spot and chased them away, Rameswaram fishermen association president S Emiret said.

All of them returned to the shore this morning, he said.

Four fishermen from Pudukottai district were on November 7 arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel for allegedly fishing off Neduntheevu in the island nation's territorial waters.

Their boat was impounded and they were taken to Kangesanthurai in northern Sri Lanka, a fisheries department official had said.

Meanwhile, at a meeting organised here by the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Confederation of Fishermen's Associations, a resolution seeking the arrest of those who fired at two fishermen in the sea near here was adopted.

Police said two fishermen were injured after being hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired during a training exercise by Indian Coast Guard personnel. The Coast Guard, however, denied the incident.

The fishermen decided to proceed on an indefinite strike from today to press for their demand.

