Apr 18, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telecom Minister allays fears over mobile tower radiation

The minister further emphasised that prescribed limits for radiation emissions in India are more stringent than global norms.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha today sought to allay concerns over radiation emitted from mobile towers, saying studies so far have not revealed any health hazards.

The minister further emphasised that prescribed limits for radiation emissions in India are more stringent than global norms.

The comments come in the wake of a report that Supreme Court has ordered shutting down of a BSNL mobile tower in Gwalior on the plea of a 42-year-old cancer patient.

The order is expected to intensify ongoing deliberations on the impact of radiation from mobile phone towers on health.

Sinha also said that call drops situation had improved significantly in the last few months.

"In the last four months, our data shows that call drops have reduced by 60 per cent," the minister said on the sidelines of a CII event.

tags #BSNL #Current Affairs #Manoj Sinha #mobile towers #telecom minister

