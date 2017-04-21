App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 21, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS's Ramanathan Ramanan gets new assignment in Niti Aayog

Ramanathan Ramanan was today appointed as the Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission under the Niti Aayog.

Ramanan is at present working with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment in the rank of Additional Secretary to Government of India, on secondment basis from the TCS, initially for a period of two years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

He has been appointed to the post "without pay and allowances" but with the provision of entitlement for government accommodation at New Delhi and all other official expenses including travel etc. as admissible to an Additional Secretary rank officer in Government of India, it said.

The Atal Innovation Mission is the Centre's endeavour to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Its objective is to serve as a platform for promotion of world-class innovation hubs, start-up businesses and other self-employment activities, particularly in technology driven areas.

