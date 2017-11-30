Tax trouble for Ramanand Sagar's 1976 film Charas, heirs face penalty of Rs 6 lakh

Celebrated director Ramanand Sagar’s heirs are staring at a penalty of Rs 6 lakh to settle taxes for the filmmaker’s 1976 hit movie Charas starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

The problem came to the fore when Sagar’s tax returns filed in 1976-77 were brought under the scrutiny of the income tax department. The documents revealed money received by Sagar as minimum guarantee amount for the distribution of Charas in Mumbai from Prakash Pictures was more than what he had showed in his returns.

What makes this tax trouble peculiar is that the matter has come forward 40 years after the film’s release.

The I-T department said Sagar had received Rs 13.7 lakh from Prakash Pictures but he mentioned only Rs 3.9 lakh.

While Prakash Pictures declared the entire amount of acquiring the movie under one head, Sagar divided the cost under two heads to allegedly save himself from tax liability.

According to tax officials, Sagar would have had to pay substantial tax had he mentioned the entire sum under one head. And, he chose to divide the money to adjust previous losses against this income.

The matter was taken to court and Bombay High Court's division bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and PD Naik upheld a penalty amounting to more than Rs 6 lakh on the late Sagar's heirs.

Refuting these allegations, Sagar’s lawyers are saying the filmmaker did not reveal all the money under one head as he was unsure whether the film would do well. They pointed out the director had previously filed a wrong tax return and had rectified it later after receiving the first notice by the assessing officer.