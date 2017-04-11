Tamil Nadu farmers strip infront of PM's office

Resorting to dramatic forms of protest, a group of Tamil Nadu farmers today stripped near South Block here to press for their demands of loan waiver and drought-relief package.

The farmers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital since March 14.

Police said that they escorted the peasants from Jantar Mantar to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) where they submitted a memorandum of their demands.

After coming out, some of them tried to remove their clothes, a senior police officer said, adding that the situation was brought under control and the farmers were dropped at the protest site.

The farmers from the southern state have been demanding a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

The drought-hit farmers have been protesting in the city adorning human skulls around their necks, trying to grab the attention of the authorities towards their condition.