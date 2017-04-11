App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 11, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swine flu death toll crosses 100 in Maharashtra in 2017

"101 people have died till April 10 in the state due to swine flu. The rise and fall in temperatures during the last few weeks have aggravated the infection," Joint Director of Family Welfare Mukund Diggikar, who holds the additional charge for epidemic diseases in Maharashtra Health Department, told PTI.

Swine flu death toll crosses 100 in Maharashtra in 2017

Swine flu has claimed more than 100 lives across Maharashtra this year, a state Health Department official said today.

"101 people have died till April 10 in the state due to swine flu. The rise and fall in temperatures during the last few weeks have aggravated the infection," Joint Director of Family Welfare Mukund Diggikar, who holds the additional charge for epidemic diseases in Maharashtra Health Department, told PTI.

Though pregnant women, children and old people are more susceptible to the disease, almost all sections of the society have fallen prey to the H1N1 virus, he said.

Besides, 182 people have tested positive for the viral infection across Maharashtra.

Another, 7,381 have shown symptoms similar to swine flu but tests will determine the infection, the official said.

"We have administered some medication to these patients but a full fledged treatment is yet to commence," he added.

Nashik has reported 20 deaths so far due to the H1N1 virus, the highest in Maharashtra. This is followed by Pune (13) and Pimpri Chinchwad (10) areas. Except for Konkan region, each district in the state has at least one case of swine flu death, Diggikar said.

tags #Current Affairs #health department #Maharashtra #Mukund Diggikar #swine flu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.