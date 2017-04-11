Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday warned Pakistan of consequences on diplomatic relations if death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav is carried out.

She went on to say that charges against Jadhav are "concocted" and "farcical". ?There is no evidence of wrongdoing by him,? she said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said, ?We will go out of the way to get justice for Jadhav, he is a son of India.?

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India condemns death sentence by Pak military court Jadhav.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh assured that government will do everything to get justice for Jadhav.