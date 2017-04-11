Apr 11, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said, “We will go out of the way to get justice for Jadhav, he is a son of India.”
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday warned Pakistan of consequences on diplomatic relations if death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav is carried out.Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said, ?We will go out of the way to get justice for Jadhav, he is a son of India.?
She went on to say that charges against Jadhav are "concocted" and "farcical". ?There is no evidence of wrongdoing by him,? she said.
Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India condemns death sentence by Pak military court Jadhav.Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh assured that government will do everything to get justice for Jadhav.