App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 11, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said, “We will go out of the way to get justice for Jadhav, he is a son of India.”

Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday warned Pakistan of consequences on diplomatic relations if death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav is carried out.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said, ?We will go out of the way to get justice for Jadhav, he is a son of India.?
She went on to say that charges against Jadhav are "concocted" and "farcical". ?There is no evidence of wrongdoing by him,? she said.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said India condemns death sentence by Pak military court Jadhav.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh assured that government will do everything to get justice for Jadhav.

tags #Current Affairs #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Lok Sabha #Pakistan #Rajnath Singh #Sushma Swaraj

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.