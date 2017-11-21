App
Nov 21, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj congratulates Dalveer Bhandari on re-election to International Court of Justice

she said on Twitter

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today congratulated India's Dalveer Bhandari on his re-election to the International Court of Justice and complimented her ministry's officials for their efforts in ensuring his success.

She made a special mention of India's Permanent Representative in the UN Syed Akbaruddin while hailing her ministry's team.

"Congratulations to Justice Dalveer Bhandari on his re- election as a Judge of the ICJ. Huge efforts by Team - MEA. Syed Akbaruddin @AkbaruddinIndia our Permanent Representative in UN deserves a special mention," she said on Twitter.

Bhandari was today re-elected to the International Court of Justice as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court.

Following his election, Swaraj had tweeted, "Vande Matram - India wins election to the International Court of Justice. JaiHind".

