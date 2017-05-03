App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
May 03, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu flags off Ahmedabad-Chennai Humsafar express

Prabhu flagged off the inaugural run of the superfast weekly express from Ahmedabad through video conferencing from Udvada, a railway PRO said in a release.

Suresh Prabhu flags off Ahmedabad-Chennai Humsafar express

Western Railways' first Humsafar Express between Ahmedabad and Chennai was flagged off today by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at a function held in Udvada town in Valsad district.

Prabhu flagged off the inaugural run of the superfast weekly express from Ahmedabad through video conferencing from Udvada, a railway PRO said in a release.

"The train will pick up the regular run from May 8 from Ahmedabad and from May 10 from Chennai," it said.

Humsafar Express, comprising the air-conditioned three-tier coaches, aims at providing a luxurious travelling experience to the common man, it said.

"On the occasion, Prabhu also inaugurated the Coach Guidance System installed at platform no. 1, comprising Coach Guidance Board (CGB), Train Indicator Display Board and Integrated Passenger Information System, including the platform shed extension, at Sabarmati (MG) station through video conferencing," the release said.

Prabhu dedicated to nation the newly-constructed FOB at Bhestan station as well as the doubling of Vasadva–Dhrangadhra–Chuli and Chalthan– Bardoli sections.

He laid the foundation stone of four over-bridges on Vapi–Valsad section by unveiling the plaques, stated the release.

tags #Economy #Humsafar Express #Railway Minister #Suresh Prabhu #Western Railways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.