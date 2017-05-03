Suresh Prabhu flags off Ahmedabad-Chennai Humsafar express

Western Railways' first Humsafar Express between Ahmedabad and Chennai was flagged off today by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at a function held in Udvada town in Valsad district.

Prabhu flagged off the inaugural run of the superfast weekly express from Ahmedabad through video conferencing from Udvada, a railway PRO said in a release.

"The train will pick up the regular run from May 8 from Ahmedabad and from May 10 from Chennai," it said.

Humsafar Express, comprising the air-conditioned three-tier coaches, aims at providing a luxurious travelling experience to the common man, it said.

"On the occasion, Prabhu also inaugurated the Coach Guidance System installed at platform no. 1, comprising Coach Guidance Board (CGB), Train Indicator Display Board and Integrated Passenger Information System, including the platform shed extension, at Sabarmati (MG) station through video conferencing," the release said.

Prabhu dedicated to nation the newly-constructed FOB at Bhestan station as well as the doubling of Vasadva–Dhrangadhra–Chuli and Chalthan– Bardoli sections.

He laid the foundation stone of four over-bridges on Vapi–Valsad section by unveiling the plaques, stated the release.