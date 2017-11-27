Supreme Court to hear plea to cancel anticipatory bail to Ryan trustees

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the appeal of the father of seven-year-old Pradhuman, who was found dead in a Gurugram school, seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Ryan School management officials.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea of Barun Chandra Thakur, father of the Class-II boy, who had challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting anticipatory bail to the Ryan International Group trustees.

The apex court considered the matter after advocate Sushil Tekriwal, the counsel for Pradhuman's family, sought urgent hearing in the case.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on November 21 granted anticipatory bail to Ryan International Group's three trustees in connection with the killing of Pradhuman in its Gurugram school.

Pradhuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the school washroom in Gurugram on September 8. School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested by Haryana Police in connection with the crime.

However, a Gurgaon civil court had granted bail to Kumar on a bond of Rs 50,000.

The CBI, which took over the investigation on September 22, apprehended a Class 11 student in connection with the killing.