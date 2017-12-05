Supreme Court to begin final hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi dispute today

The Supreme Court is likely to start hearing appeals in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute from Tuesday, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century mosque by kar sevaks, with no adjournments allowed.

The hearing comes seven years after the Allahabad High Court divided the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya equally between Ram Lalla Virajman, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. The High Court order had been challenged by petitioners, including BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on the grounds that no prayer had been made to divide the land equally.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer will hear 13 appeals against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits, PTI reported.

The hearing assumes significance in the wake of statements made by Right-wing leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, that "no other structure" would be allowed to be built at the disputed site other than a Ram Temple.

