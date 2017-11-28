App
HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 28, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court dismisses plea to stall release of Padmavati abroad

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film "Padmavati", saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Censor Board.

Lawyer M L Sharma had also sought a direction to the CBI to register a case against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others for various offences including defamation and violation of the Cinematography Act.

The bench which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud termed as "misconceived", the prayers sought by Sharma in his fresh petition and said that the court cannot pre-judge a movie which is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The irked bench, however, did not impose cost on Sharma keeping in view the fact that he has been a practising lawyer of the apex court.

