App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
May 04, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock up on your medicines as pharmacists destock bracing for GST impact

Worried over potential losses resulting from disparity between tax payout and tax refund once GST is kicked off stockists have started maintaining low levels of stocks.

Stock up on your medicines as pharmacists destock bracing for GST impact

Moneycontrol News

Your local pharmacy may soon run dry of medicines as uncertainties cropping up over implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) are forcing stockists and trade channels to reduce stocks in trade, reports Times of India.

Worried over potential losses resulting from disparity between tax payout and tax refund once GST kicks in, stockists have started maintaining low levels of stocks. Some stockists have even started returning big chunk of stocks to the companies.

The news, which has already left patients in a frenzied state of mind, is expected to result shortage in shortage of medicines, at least in the short term. Experts, however, suggest there is nothing to panic about and no crisis situation is likely.

"Destocking is a natural fallout of the exercise, so as to minimise unnecessary impact. Lower stocks could be maintained, just enough to serve demand in the market," A Vaidheesh, vice-president (South Asia) and managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, told TOI.

Social media platforms were also abuzz with patients airing their concerns and stockists asking patients to store up their medicines before the “severe shortage” starts from July.

Worries of dealers and stockists are justified by the fact that they suffered losses in the past when tax refunds were delayed by the government when the value added tax (VAT) regime was implemented. Hence, stockists may decide to wait it out till they assess the tax refund situation post GST implementation and find some clarity before they replenish their stocks.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.