Nov 16, 2017 10:16 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to visit Ayodhya today in his attempt to play mediator in Babri dispute

The spiritual leader had, however, clarified that he had no proposal yet to discuss with the stakeholders.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Wanting to be a mediator in the Ayodhya dispute, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be visiting the temple town on Thursday, a day after he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence.

The spiritual leader had, however, clarified that he had no proposal yet to discuss with the stakeholders.

On Wednesday, Ravi Shankar had a 40-minute meeting with Adityanath at his official residence where the two were believed to have discussed the Ayodhya dispute.

His offer for mediating in the dispute has received a tepid and skeptical response from key protagonists on both sides, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) voicing reservations about his role.

In an informal interaction with journalists after meeting Adityanath, he said, "I want unity...I want amity. This is just a beginning. We will talk to all."

