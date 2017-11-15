App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 15, 2017 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Yogi Adityanath ahead of his Ayodhya visit

The meet comes ahead of an interaction with stakeholders in the Babri Masjid dispute. Sri Sri's offer to mediate in the Ram Temple dispute has found a few takers that include, CM Yogi and Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to resolve Ram Temple dispute, Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The meet comes ahead of an interaction with stakeholders in the Babri Masjid dispute. Sri Sri's offer to mediate in the Ram Temple dispute has found a few takers that include, CM Yogi and Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi.

The stakeholders had refused to Sri Sri & Shia Waqf Board's mediation in the dispute.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the case on December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The Congress had last month dubbed Shankar a "government agent" who was representing its interests in the Ram Temple dispute in Ayodhya.

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan had said the Supreme Court made it very clear that a settlement was possible, but he asked to who had appointed people like the Art of Living Foundation chief to take charge.

tags #Ayodhya #Babri Masjid #Current Affairs #India #Ram Temple dispute #Sri Sri Ravi Shankar #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.