App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 07, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheikh Hasina visit: New rail passenger service to be announced

Hasina arrived here today on a four-day visit to India during which agreements in different areas, including the rail sector, are expected to be firmed up, strengthening Indo- Bangla ties.

Sheikh Hasina visit: New rail passenger service to be announced

Launch of a new passenger service, making Maitree Express fully air-conditioned and facilitation by Indian Railways for launching a container train service are announcements likely to be made during PM Narendra Modi's meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina here.

Hasina arrived here today on a four-day visit to India during which agreements in different areas, including the rail sector, are expected to be firmed up, strengthening Indo- Bangla ties.

The Maitree Express, that runs between Dhaka and Kolkata, will be made fully air conditioned with improved coaches comprising four first-class AC coaches and as many AC chair cars. The improved service will start from the occasion of Poila Baisakh on April 14 -- the Bengali New Year.

The frequency of Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express had also been increased from three to four times a week from November 11 last year.

The announcement of this facility is likely to find mention in the joint statements of both the leaders, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

The introduction of a new passenger train service from Khulna to Kolkata through Petrapole from the Indian side and Benapole from the Bangladesh side will also be announced.

Indian Railways has allocated Rs 10 crore for setting up the required infrastructure for the development of a station at Petrapole.

Of the total allocation, Rs 5 crore is for high-security fencing from Petrapole to zero point.

Hasina will also witness the inauguration of a new rail link between Radhikapur and Birol for running goods trains. It will be inaugurated by both leaders through video link.

Besides, an cooperation agreement between the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Container company of Bangladesh is likely to be signed for facilitating introduction of container service between the two countries.

Concor will provide technical, managerial and other support to Bangladesh for development and running of container trains.

tags #Container Corporation of India #Current Affairs #Indian Railways #Indo- Bangla ties #Maitree Express #Narendra Modi #rail sector #Sheikh Hasina

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.