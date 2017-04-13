Sharif, army chief say won't come under any pressure on Jadhav

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today agreed not to come under any pressure on the issue of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death on charges of spying, according to a media report.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa met Sharif and took the prime minister into confidence regarding the issue of Jadhav, Samaa TV reported.

"They agreed not to come under any pressure" on the issue of Jadhav, the channel said, without giving the details.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to professional preparedness of army, the current security and border situation at their meeting held in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

General Bajwa also apprised the prime minister about the progress made in the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a terror operation launched by the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorism.

It was the first direct interaction between the army chief and the prime minister.

The meeting comes two days after the army chief approved the execution of Jadhav after a military court sentenced him to death for "espionage and sabotage activities", evoking a sharp reaction from India which warned Islamabad to consider the consequences on bilateral ties if he is hanged.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday made a statement in both the Houses, asserting that India will go "out of way" to ensure justice to Jadhav who is an "innocent kidnapped Indian".

Jadhav's execution will be taken by India as a "pre- meditated murder" and Pakistan should consider its consequences on bilateral relations, if it proceeds on this matter, Swaraj warned.

She said the charges against Jadhav, who was doing business in Iran and was kidnapped and taken to Pakistan, are "concocted" and the trial against him was "farcical", leading to an "indefensible verdict".