Shah Rukh Khan Just Delivered His First TED Talk And Took Vancouver By Storm

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan knows how to win hearts - with his performances on screen and spoken words off screen. The actor charmed a TED Conference crowd on Thursday when he shared his experiences as an ageing actor grappling with the changes around him.

"I sell dreams and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India who assume that I am the best lover in the world," Khan said as he opened his talk.

The 51-year-old actor, who will play the role of curator Chris Anderson in TED Talks India, spoke at length about his career rocketing and the arrival of an internet age. "Humanity is a lot like me. It's an aging movie star, grappling with all the newness, wondering whether she got it right. @iamsrk #TED2017," he said.

He further stated that one expected "an expansion of ideas and dreams; not bargained for the enclosure of judgement."

As he reminisced about the the days when words like Apple only hinted at a fruit's name and not late Steve Jobs' world-changing company, the actor got the viewers laughing and smiling in agreement. He advised the listeners to use their energy in spreading positivity and goodwill all around.

"You can use your energy to spread the darkness of destruction or you can use it to spread the joy of light to millions," he said.

The actor has also been quoted saying that his "face has been described as ugly, unconventional and strangely, 'not chocolaty enough' while citing his past life experiences.

A huge crowd was gathered outside the convention center where the TED talk was taking place - in hope of either getting a glimpse of SRK or a chance to hear the actor's inspirational words.

Shah Rukh expressed his elation over the Indian television debut of TED Talks and said, "For years, I've been a huge fan of TED Talks. There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi."

"It has to be you who creates a world that is its own best lover, that should be the future you," he said while closing his talk at the soul platform where several eminent personalities dive deep into ideas and cite their personal experiences in order to inspire and motivate others.