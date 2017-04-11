Sebi bars Trustline Realty Infra, 7 others from securities mkt
Markets regulator Sebi has barred Trustline Realty Infra India Ltd (TRIL) and seven associated entities from the securities market for allegedly violating public issue norms.
Markets regulator Sebi has barred Trustline Realty Infra India Ltd (TRIL) and seven associated entities from the securities market for allegedly violating public issue norms.
Along with TRIL, its three directors Mohammad Qamar, Susweta Dutta and Md Mojahd and four promoters -- Rafat Naz, Md Aadil, Aman Kumar and Sarojani Devi -- have been banned till further orders.
TRIL and its directors and promoters "shall not access the securities market or buy, sell or otherwise deal in the securities market, either directly or indirectly, or associate themselves with any listed company or company intending to raise money from the public", Sebi said in an order.