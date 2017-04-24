School students clash with Police in Srinagar

App
Apr 24, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

A clash was reported between school students and security forces here.

One photojournalist was injured in clash between students of SP Higher Secondary School and police personnel. The school had just been reopened after it was closed for a week following similar student protests.

He said some students indulged in stone-pelting following which the cops and other security forces used batons to chase them away.

Colleges opened in Kashmir on Monday after a gap of five days as authorities shut higher educational institutions as a precautionary measure in the wake of valley-wide student protests last Monday against alleged highhandedness of security forces with students in Pulwama on April 15.

This comes as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to press for dialogue to defuse the situation.

She briefed Modi on the prevailing situation in the state and told him that the Centre should seriously think about the welfare of the state.

"There is no option but to talk," Mufti said.

“We cannot have talks in an environment where bullets are being fired,” she added.

