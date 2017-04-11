Babri Masjid: CBI wants charges against LK Advani to be restored

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Babri Masjid demolition cases pending against senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani and Uma Bharati, be consolidated into one, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that conspiracy charges against the leaders needed to be restored.

The court said the trial should happen in Lucknow and that there should be day-to-day hearing in the consolidated trial which should be wrapped up in two years.

?In the cases like this, we have to exercise our inherent power and do justice. It is a question of evasion of law against evasion of justice,? the court said.

Lawyer appearing told SC that 195 witnesses had already been examined in Lucknow trial court and approximately 300 more to be examined. The agency told the apex court that Advani and others hadn?t faced conspiracy charges based on technical reasons. The CBI wants the trial to be held in a Lucknow court.