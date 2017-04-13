App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 13, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Haji Ali Dargah if it would help remove encroachment

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar made it clear that it was willing to pass some orders today itself as there was no dispute that there were encroachments around the dargah.

SC asks Haji Ali Dargah if it would help remove encroachment

The Supreme Court today asked the counsel for Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah trust to take instruction and inform whether it was ready to assist in the removal and demolition of encroachment in a 908 sq mt area.

The court assured that 171 sq mt land on which the mosque is built will be protected.

The apex court will hear the matter again at 2 PM.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar made it clear that it was willing to pass some orders today itself as there was no dispute that there were encroachments around the dargah.

The bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said that 171 sq mt land having the mosque on it will be protected but the rest has to be removed and demolished.

tags #Chief Justice J S Khehar #Current Affairs #Haji Ali #Supreme Court

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.