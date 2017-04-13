SC asks Haji Ali Dargah if it would help remove encroachment

The Supreme Court today asked the counsel for Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah trust to take instruction and inform whether it was ready to assist in the removal and demolition of encroachment in a 908 sq mt area.

The court assured that 171 sq mt land on which the mosque is built will be protected.

The apex court will hear the matter again at 2 PM.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar made it clear that it was willing to pass some orders today itself as there was no dispute that there were encroachments around the dargah.

The bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said that 171 sq mt land having the mosque on it will be protected but the rest has to be removed and demolished.