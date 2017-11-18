App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 18, 2017 09:59 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sasikala’s husband admitted to hospital hours after Madras HC upholds 2-year jail term

Natarajan, 74, had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3. The reason for his latest hospitalization was not immediately clear.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
VK Sasikala
VK Sasikala

M Natarajan, the estranged husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, was admitted to hospital on Friday evening, hours after the Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a tax evasion case.

Natarajan, 74, had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3. The reason for his latest hospitalization was not immediately clear.

Natarajan was a bureaucrat in the Tamil Nadu government during the late chief minister Jayalalithaa's early tenures. He and Sasikala had been living apart ever since the latter moved into Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence.

Read More

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #India #M Natarajan #VK Sasikala

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.