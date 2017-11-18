Sasikala’s husband admitted to hospital hours after Madras HC upholds 2-year jail term

M Natarajan, the estranged husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, was admitted to hospital on Friday evening, hours after the Madras High Court upheld a trial court order sentencing him to two years imprisonment in a tax evasion case.

Natarajan, 74, had undergone a kidney and liver transplant at a Chennai hospital on October 3. The reason for his latest hospitalization was not immediately clear.

Natarajan was a bureaucrat in the Tamil Nadu government during the late chief minister Jayalalithaa's early tenures. He and Sasikala had been living apart ever since the latter moved into Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence.