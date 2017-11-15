App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 15, 2017 12:48 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sasikala likely to be questioned after I-T sleuths recover Rs 1,430 cr from her premises

Sources said on Wednesday, that after raiding 187 premises in connection with Sasikala and her relatives, including the now disqualified TTV Dinakaran.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Two days after Income Tax officers swooped down on the premises of Jaya TV and other properties linked to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and recovered Rs 1,430 crore undisclosed income, I-T sleuths will now question her in jail.

Sources said on Wednesday, that after raiding 187 premises in connection with Sasikala and her relatives, including the now disqualified TTV Dinakaran.

I-T officers on Monday said that the department had on last Thursday carried out simultaneous multi-city raids on 187 premises including those linked to Sasikala and her nephew and deposed AIADMK general secretary Dinakaran and Tamil television channel Jaya TV over suspected tax evasion.

A top tax investigation official in Chennai said that more than Rs 7 crore in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 5 crore were seized during the searches.

