Run awareness programmes on effects of defacing public property: HC to govts

The Delhi High Court said that governments should run awareness programmes on the consequences of defacing public and private properties, similar to the pan-India campaign on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has made a big impact across the nation, the Centre, the Delhi government and the other authorities should do something similar.

The bench pulled up the authorities for miserably failing to take action against the offenders of such defacements.

It said there was public ignorance on the gravity of punishment involved in the act of defacement.

The high court's suggestion came on advocate Prashant Manchanda's plea seeking a complete ban on alleged defacement of public properties by the candidates for the DUSU polls.

The bench termed it a "serious issue" and asked the government, civic bodies and students who won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls to roll out an action plan to prevent defacing of public buildings during the election campaigns.

DUSU president Rocky Tuseed, who was present in the court and was represented by advocate Aman Panwar, submitted that it was their "moral responsibility".

The student leader's counsel submitted that a meeting was held to discuss how to clean up public and private places which are defaced due to the DUSU polls and at the same time various ways in which, the beautification of Delhi city can be done.

Upon DUSU president taking moral responsibility of defacement done in his name, the court directed all the candidates to carry out a cleaning campaign across Delhi involving various other authorities and also take support from NGOs to beautify the irreparable defacement through art work acceptable to the Delhities.

It asked Dean of Students' Welfare of Delhi University, all the civic bodies, DMRC, people from Delhi School of Art, School of Planning and Architecture and police to convene a meeting of all concerned and chalk out a plan to protect public property.

The bench asked the DU to frame proper guidelines for conducting DUSU elections in future taking on board suggestion placed by the petitioner and all other stake holders with a view to come with a comprehensive solution.

It asked the authorities to launch the awareness campaign across Delhi informing the public about to the punishment involved in the acts of Defacement (10 years punishment in Section 78 read with Section 82 of DMRC Act and other offences including Section 268 and 290 of the IPC) through press release, appeal in the local newspaper and other modes of communication.

The court specifically directed that a campaign on the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is required across Delhi to deal with "serious issue" of defacement.

"Inform people at large through jingles and other mode of communication. You (governments) run campaign on lines of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, chikungunya and dengue," the bench said and asked the counsel for the Centre and the Delhi government, why can't they do it.

"Like health and cleanliness, public including I and you (the counsel) should be aware of our responsibility and also the consequences for the defacement of the public and private properties," the bench observed.

It asked the Delhi government's counsel Sanjoy Ghose to place the action plan before it by December 12.

The court suggested places like India Gate, in and around the Delhi High Court beyond the radius of half a kilometre, etc best suited for such awareness drive.

The bench was also hearing a plea by another advocate Sahil Sharma seeking to refurbish the properties defaced during the polls and for taking action against the candidates responsible.

Advocate Manchanda today during the hearing specifically urged that the urgent steps be taken to put an end to the unabated menace of defacement across all parts of Delhi as it is a Hydra-Headed problem.