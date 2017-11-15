App
Current Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance looks to raise USD 800 mn via bond issue

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised for refinancing of existing borrowings, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries today said it is looking to raise USD 800 milion via issue of foreign bonds. "The company is considering an issuance of senior unsecured fixed rate notes for an aggregate amount of USD 800 million in an transaction on subject to or exempt from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended during the week beginning on Monday, November 20 or any time thereafter depending on market conditions," Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing. The proceeds of the issue will be utilised for refinancing of existing borrowings, it added.

