App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 19, 2017 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.5443 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.5443 against the US dollar and 69.1915 for the euro.

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.5443 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.5443 against the US dollar and 69.1915 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.5657 and 68.7431 on yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.7458 and 59.39 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.