RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.5443 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.5443 against the US dollar and 69.1915 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.5657 and 68.7431 on yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.7458 and 59.39 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.