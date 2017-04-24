App
Apr 24, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh reviews Kashmir situation with top security brass

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was given a detailed presentation on the latest ground situation in the state in the wake of violence since the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, official sources said.

The top security brass of the country today reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid continued unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was given a detailed presentation on the latest ground situation in the state in the wake of violence since the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, official sources said.

They discussed the steps taken to bring back normalcy in the Valley, which has witnessed many protests and stone- pelting incidents in the recent past.

Singh discussed increased infiltration bids from across the border with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the top officials of the Home ministry, the paramilitary forces and the chiefs of the intelligence agencies.

The home minister directed the officials to ensure intensified vigil along the International Border and the Line of Control to foil attempts by the militants to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir during the summer, the sources said.

A possible strategy to deal with the challenges arising out of the increasing incidents of stone pelting on the security personnel was also discussed at the meeting, they said.

The home minister and the top officials also reviewed the security situation across the country, particularly along the western border -- from Punjab to Gujarat.

