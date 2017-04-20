App
Apr 20, 2017 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi visits AIIMS, meets professor on hunger strike

Joshil Abraham, who has been admitted to AIIMS since April 14 night, has been fighting for "lack of infrastructure".

Rahul Gandhi visits AIIMS, meets professor on hunger strike

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visited the AIIMS where he met the assistant professor of G B Pant Engineering College who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last two weeks.

Joshil Abraham, who has been admitted to AIIMS since April 14 night, has been fighting for "lack of infrastructure".

Gandhi turned up at AIIMS at around 8 pm.

Congress' official account tweeted two pictures at around 10:24 PM in which Rahul Gandhi is seen having a conversation with the professor.

"Rahul Gandhi met Prof Joshil Abraham of GB Pant Engineering College who is on hunger strike against corruption & lack of infra for students," the tweet read.

"Rahul ji said he will take up the issue as it was a legitimate demand and assured of a consecutive meeting if the issue is not solved," Abraham told.

tags #AIIMS #Congress #Current Affairs #Rahul Gandhi

