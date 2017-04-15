App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 15, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quit as defence minister due to 'pressure' of key issues: Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar, who sworn in as the Goa chief minister for the fourth time last month, also said since Delhi was not his area of operations, he used to feel "under pressure" there.

Quit as defence minister due to 'pressure' of key issues: Manohar Parrikar

In a candid admission, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the pressure of some key issues, like Kashmir, was one of the reasons why he opted to quit as the defence minister and return to the coastal state.

Parrikar, who sworn in as the Goa chief minister for the fourth time last month, also said since Delhi was not his area of operations, he used to feel "under pressure" there.

"The pressure of the issues like Kashmir while working as defence minister in Delhi was one of the reasons why I chose to come back to Goa," Parrikar said while addressing a gathering here on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

"I chose to come back to Goa when I got an opportunity to do so. When you are in the Centre, you have to tackle issues like Kashmir and others," he said.

"Delhi is not my area of operations (and) that is why I used to feel under pressure," Parrikar added.

The former Union minister said that resolving the Kashmir issue was not an easy task and needed a long-term policy.

"It is not so easy to solve the kashmir issue. To solve Kashmir issue you require a long-term policy," said Parrikar.

"There are a few things, which need to be discussed less... There should be less discussion and more action on the issues like Kashmir, because when you sit for discussion the issues get complicated," he said.

The BJP stalwart said that Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been his "political guru" and he would like to imbibe at least some of his qualities.

tags #Current Affairs #Defence Minister #Goa Chief Minister #Manohar Parrikar #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.