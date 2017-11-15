App
Nov 15, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Proposal to rename Indore as 'Indur' tabled in Indore Municipal Corporation

The proposal, which was tabled, demanded renaming 'Indore', known as the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, as 'Indur'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A debate over renaming 'Indore' as 'Indur' has started after a proposal for it was tabled in the general council meeting of the city municipal corporation.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Chairman Ajay Singh Naruka told reporters that BJP corporator of ward number- 70, Sudhir Dedge, citing "historical facts", presented a proposal that the original name of Indore was 'Indur'.

"Dedge was asked to present historic documents in support of his claim. Thereafter, appropriate step would be taken following the discussion on his proposal," he said.

Talking to reporters, Dedge said, "The city was named 'Indur' because of the ancient Indreshwar Mahadev temple. But, due to the wrong pronunciation by the British people, the name of the city gradually changed to Indore."

Indore was the capital of the erstwhile Holkar rulers and the city was described as 'Indur' in many historic documents of that era, the corporator claimed.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indore #Indore Municipal Corporation #Indur

