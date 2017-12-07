App
Dec 07, 2017 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Position on Palestine not determined by any third country: India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reacting to the US' announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, India today said its position on Palestine is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country.

"India's position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country," he said responding to a query regarding India's position on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.

President Donald Trump had yesterday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.

