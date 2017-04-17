Political parties need internal transparency: former CEC

Political parties need to have internal transparency, former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami said.

The suggestion from the former CEC came while addressing a seminar on poll reforms held by the India Against Corruption Volunteer Association in the run-up to the municipal elections in the national capital on April 23.

The seminar was also attended by the Election Commission's legal advisor S K Mendiratta who said that since 1970, several important election reform suggestions have been sent to both houses of Parliament.

Despite both houses agreeing to all the suggestions, only some of them have been implemented in the last 47 years, he said at the seminar.

He also said that tainted politicians should not be allowed to contest elections till they are cleared of all the accusations and allegations of corruption against them.

Mendiratta, during his address, denied the allegations that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be tampered with, saying that such accusations are baseless.