App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 19, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka in May

Prime Minister Modi will make his second visit to Sri Lanka in the second week of May, Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said here.

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka in May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka next month to take part in the celebrations marking the UN 'Vesak Day', the most important in the Buddhist calendar, a senior Lankan minister said today.

Prime Minister Modi will make his second visit to Sri Lanka in the second week of May, Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said here.

During his visit, he will take part in the UN 'Vesak Day' celebrations to be held here from May 12 to 14.

"The Indian Prime Minister has confirmed his visit," Rajapakshe told reporters.

Modi had also visited the country in 2015.

The 'International Day of Vesak' will be hosted by the Buddhist-majority country and the commemorations here will include an International Buddhist Conference in which over 400 delegates from more than 100 countries will participate.

Vesak is the most important day in the Buddhist calendar.

It commemorates Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and passing away.

tags #India-Sri Lanka #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.