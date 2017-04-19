PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka in May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka next month to take part in the celebrations marking the UN 'Vesak Day', the most important in the Buddhist calendar, a senior Lankan minister said today.

Prime Minister Modi will make his second visit to Sri Lanka in the second week of May, Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said here.

During his visit, he will take part in the UN 'Vesak Day' celebrations to be held here from May 12 to 14.

"The Indian Prime Minister has confirmed his visit," Rajapakshe told reporters.

Modi had also visited the country in 2015.

The 'International Day of Vesak' will be hosted by the Buddhist-majority country and the commemorations here will include an International Buddhist Conference in which over 400 delegates from more than 100 countries will participate.

Vesak is the most important day in the Buddhist calendar.

It commemorates Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and passing away.