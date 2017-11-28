App
Nov 28, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Metro rail in Hyderabad

Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, also reached the city in the early hours today to attend the GES, co-hosted by India and the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurates the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir, several Telangana ministers and BJP leaders were among those who welcomed Modi at the Begumpet airport.

The prime minister also addressed a party meeting after arriving here this afternoon.

He then left for Miyapur where he will inaugurate the Metro Rail project.

The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be thrown open to the public from tomorrow.

After inaugurating the metro rail, the prime minister would go to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) for the opening of eighth edition of the three-day GES.

He would attend a dinner tonight at the Falaknuma Palace (now a luxury hotel), built during the Nizam era, before concluding his Hyderabad visit.

